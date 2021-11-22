MasterClass Announces Ringo Starr to Teach Class on Drumming and Creative Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Ringo Starr will teach a class on drumming and creative collaboration. Credited as one of the world's greatest drummers, Starr will share his approach to drumming and give members an inside look into his creative process. Starr's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Ringo Starr for MasterClass

"Ringo is an international icon," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation."

In his class, Starr will take members on an intimate journey through his dynamic creative process and the basics of drumming, songwriting and playing with feeling. Through candid storytelling and drumming demonstrations, he'll teach members the basics of a standard drum kit, rhythm exercises and how to hone a unique drumming style. Using personal stories of his life, including his time with the Beatles and with his All-Starr Band, Starr will share his principles for collaborating with other creators and how to always keep a positive spirit, looking for synergies in order to create a collective masterpiece. Starr will also share his approach to songwriting and his philosophy of performing, of loving and appreciating the audience and gathering energy from them. Fans will get unprecedented insight and access into his life and career, from his early influences to his creative pursuits outside of drumming, including his charitable work. They'll also get a front-row seat to an exclusive jam session. Members will leave this class inspired to explore creative collaboration and equipped to start their drumming journey and forge a personal relationship with music.

"If I can give any piece of advice, it's to love what you're doing," said Starr. "In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love."

Starr's influence in popular music has been globally recognized for more than six decades. Born Richard Starkey on July 7, 1940, Starr joined Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison in 1962 to form the Beatles, and in just eight short years the band received 111 music award nominations, 52 awards and 26 Grammys. Starr himself has received nine Grammys and has twice been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, first as a Beatle and then as a solo artist. Between 1970 and 2021, Starr released 20 solo studio albums and two EPs as a singer, songwriter, producer, collaborator and drummer. Starr has acted in more than 15 films, received an Academy Award and was nominated as an actor for an Emmy. But his impact also goes beyond music, as he is known around the world for his wisdom, heart, soul and ability to bring people together. Peace and love are Starr's life's rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does.

