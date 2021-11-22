Pandora Teams Up with Baby Einstein to Create New Musical Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora and Baby Einstein, the creator of multimedia interactive products for infants and toddlers, have collaborated to create a wide variety of kids musical content for the streaming music platform, including a "Baby Einstein & Friends" station on Pandora with exclusive custom listening modes and also content from Baby Einstein's Sandbox series.

The new Pandora station, available now, allows kids and their families access to music directly from their streaming device, or with the sound of their voice on all smart speakers. Baby Einstein's vast library on Pandora includes baby-friendly versions of classical masterpieces from Beethoven, Mozart, Vivaldi, Chopin and Rossini, as well as classic lullabies and nursery rhymes, now all in one place.

"Baby Einstein & Friends" allows parents and toddlers alike a more personalized listening experience with two customized modes. The 'Sleep' mode features calming and comforting nursery rhymes, Baby Einstein instrumental classics, and lullabies to help little ones self-soothe their way to dreamland. The 'Play' mode builds on the Baby Einstein brand's world of curiosity to deliver a play-and-learn playlist like no other, including content from Blippi, Cocomelon, and more.

The new unique musical experience also features audio content from Baby Einstein's Sandbox edutainment video series, which brings timeless characters to life with the purpose of introducing little ones to the concepts of culture and diversity. The 10-episode series highlights different languages, traditions, musical instruments, foods, and more, enabling parents to be their baby's first teacher and foster social-emotional skills such as empathy, compassion, responsibility and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to work with Pandora and to bring Baby Einstein's musical content to its platform. More families now have access to this music than ever before, and we can't wait to see how it ignites curiosity in Pandora's youngest listeners," said Meryl Macune, SVP of Global Marketing for Kids2, parent company of Baby Einstein. "We are confident that this relationship gives both brands the opportunity to provide a new, holistic solution to their audience of parents worldwide."

Baby Einstein is guided by The Einstein Way, a learning philosophy developed through extensive science and child development research. This philosophy guides the Baby Einstein team throughout their development to encourage real-world learning, develop confidence, stimulate creativity, and strengthen the bond between parents and their baby. Under the direction of Kids2, the brand has become an international household name, leveraging unique insights to deliver innovative, award-winning solutions that create tiny wins for parents and bright futures for their children.

"Baby Einstein & Friends" joins the robust lineup of children's destinations on Pandora, which offers highly curated radio experiences designed for toddlers, kids, and pre-teens. The new content is now available on Pandora at www.pandora.com/genre/baby-einstein-friends . For more information on Pandora, please visit www.pandora.com and for Baby Einstein, please visit www.kids2.com/pages/baby-einstein .

