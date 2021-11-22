Sentinel Capital Partners Teams with RefrigiWear

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced a new partnership with RefrigiWear, a leading provider of industrial workwear for subzero environments. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RefrigiWear makes cold temperature protective industrial workwear for indoor and outdoor use in sub-freezing temperatures and inclement weather environments. RefrigiWear's products include outerwear, coveralls, bibs, pants, and protective handwear and footwear that are designed to keep users warm, safe, and productive. RefrigiWear has deep, long-standing relationships with its customers in the food manufacturing, food distribution, and construction and other outdoor end markets. Over the past several years, RefrigiWear has rapidly grown its e-commerce business to provide its quality products directly to end consumers. RefrigiWear also provides services such as embroidery and personalization, emblems, logos, patches, custom alterations, repairs and laundry services, which further entrenches it with its customers. Founded in 1954, RefrigiWear will continue to be managed by members of the founding families that have run the business since its inception.

"RefrigiWear is the premium trusted brand in cold environment workwear with unparalleled customer loyalty, exceptional service, and a record of innovation," said Sentinel partner John Van Sickle. "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with RefrigiWear's outstanding management team. We see a bright future for RefrigiWear and look forward to helping RefrigiWear's talented management team achieve their ambitious goals."

Dean Breakstone, co-CEO, said "RefrigiWear will continue to execute on the vision and plan that my family set for the company more than 65 years ago—to provide quality, reliable workwear for jobs performed in extremely cold conditions." Ryan Silberman, co-CEO, added, "From the first conversation, it was clear that a partnership with Sentinel will enable RefrigiWear to accelerate its rapid growth record and open up broader-based employee ownership of our family-owned business. We are excited to join forces with Sentinel for our next phase of growth."

Sentinel has significant experience partnering with companies in niche markets filling specialized needs for individuals. Investments include Careismatic Brands (medical scrubs and related uniforms), GSM Outdoors (hunting and sport shooting products), Spinrite (craft yarn products), and Cabi (specialized women's apparel).

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.SentinelPartners.com.

Dahlonega, GA-based RefrigiWear was founded in 1954 and is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, accessories and personal protective equipment for use in sub-freezing temperatures and inclement weather environments. For over 65 years, RefrigiWear has supplied workers doing the most demanding indoor and outdoor jobs with insulated garments and accessories needed to keep them warm, safe and productive. Since its founding, RefrigiWear has been committed to quality, performance, and reliability. Its founder, Myron Breakstone demanded a standard of excellence that will never be compromised. The company's unmatched breadth, quality, design and functionality of products and accessories are found in its headwear, jackets and pants, and footwear lines. To learn more, please visit www.RefrigiWear.com.

