AAK's Capital Market Day 2021

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAK AB (publ.) is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and media representatives.

At this year's event, held in Malmö, Sweden, President and CEO Johan Westman together with Tomas Bergendahl, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, share updates on AAK's strategy and business, financial development, and progress within the sustainability area.

In addition, Karsten Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer, gives a presentation on the complexity of speciality oils and fats, and René Schou, President Global Industries, discusses market opportunities tied to the world's increasing focus on sustainability. Furthermore, Sourcing Manager Jakob Nybroe shares his first-hand experiences from working with Kolo Nafaso, AAK's direct shea sourcing program in West Africa.

Presentations are available at www.aak.com/cmd. Video recordings of Johan Westman's and Tomas Bergendahl's presentations will also be uploaded to this webpage no later than November 25.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

