KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

KAR's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 , at 9:00am Eastern

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com.

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Tobin Richer (317) 249-4559 (317) 249-4521 mike.eliason@karglobal.com tobin.richer@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

