PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 (ending December 25) financial results and other related information on Thursday, February 10, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

Press release and 10-K at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST

Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST

Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston , Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EST

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

