Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, announce 2021 Sharecare Award winners

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the complete list of winners of the 2021 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS) – renowned for the annual Emmy Awards – the Sharecare Awards recognize the year's best digital campaigns and content that promote health and well-being.

The third annual Sharecare Awards honored winners across categories spanning chronic conditions and individual contributions to community health. Winners were revealed and celebrated in a month-long virtual campaign that featured health and well-being influencers and celebrity advocates including CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Special Olympics chairman Tim Shriver, Emmy Award-winning actors Ann Dowd and Courtney B. Vance, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, among others.

The 2021 Sharecare Awards category winners are:

Behavorial/Mental Health – "PSA: The Internet is a Predator Playground" by Lauren's Kids Foundation

Cancer – "Alula" by Alula

Children's Health – "An Innovator (& Survivor's) Guide to Eating Disorder Recovery" by MedCircle

Chronic Conditions – "Jade & Trubs" by Mutal Rescue

COVID Care & Pandemic Response – "Curative Mobile Vans" by Curative

Disruptors in Healthcare – "Fauci: The Virus Hunter documentary" by South Florida PBS

Health Activism – "La Ventana" by The Case for Her and YLabs

Health/Science: Program/Special – "The Science of Forgiveness" by Rebel Media Productions

Health/Science: News – "Tragedy Saves A Life" by The University of Kansas Health System

Healthy Living – "Living the Possibilities" by Diveheart

Men's Health – "Men's Story Project YouTube channel" by Men's Story Project

Pet Health – "Bhuvana & Abhishek & Lollipop" by Mutual Rescue

Social Storyteller – "Fight On!" by National Academy of Sports Medicine

Women's Health – "Yourhealthybreasts.org" by HealthyWomen

"Over the last year and especially in the challenging pandemic environment, we've witnessed the powerful role that content can play in people's individual health journeys as well as the well-being of our communities," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "Our 2021 Sharecare Awards winners represent best-in-class productions that not only educate but also inspire others to action, and it is our privilege to celebrate their incredible work."

In addition to honoring category award winners, Sharecare and NY NATAS also conferred four Sharecare Awards of distinction in 2021:

Lifetime Achievement Award – entrepreneur and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank

Community Well-Being Index: Healthiest State Award – Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Community Well-Being Index: Healthiest Metro Area Award – San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, California

Sharing Care Award – "La Ventana" by The Case for Her and YLabs

The 2021 Sharecare Awards, operated through the Sharecare Foundation, were judged by a carefully curated Academy of Judges, comprised of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The program also was made possible through the generous support of sponsors Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines, Wellstar Health System, Atlanta Hawks, and UNITE.

Content from category award winners and finalists, as well as more information about the Sharecare Awards, are available at sharecareawards.org.

