Anticimex US Launches New Website

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticimex US has announced the launch of its new US website. A global leader in cutting-edge pest control, Anticimex currently has locations in 21 states and 18 countries; each location can be accessed by a link on the company's user-friendly site. The company presently operates in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia.

The updated site contains a streamlined design with an easy-to-use interface, career information for local candidates, and a wealth of information for those who are looking to move on from the pest control industry and sell their business.

The site features the latest news articles from various US divisions and provides supporting material on Anticimex state of the art pest control technology called Anticimex SMART.

All Anticimex companies offer Anticimex SMART, an advanced pest control solution for residential and commercial properties. Anticimex SMART is a 100% digital rodent control system that is the most efficient rodent control system available on the market, allowing customers to be proactive and eradicate potential infestations before they start.

Anticimex offers comprehensive prevention and customized pest management solutions for commercial and residential properties and is committed to customer service and environmentally friendly solutions.

