Gyeonggi Province conveys message of peace through Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall until Dec. 8

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Province opened the Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall on November 8, enabling users to explore the Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park* in Paju City through a virtual space while conveying a message of peace to the world. The Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall will remain open until December 8.

* The Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park (literally translated as "Imjingak Peace World Park") is a sizeable and serene site that faces the Imjin River just south of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Although appearing to be an area of heightened tensions, the park teems with visitors—especially on weekends—who come for picnics and to view the works of art on display.

The Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall was initially created as one of the programs for the "2021 Peace Road" event that was held online on November 6 and 12. Gyeonggi Province hosted this event to deliver a message of peace to residents while fostering an atmosphere of peace between the two Koreas. The event consisted of educational entertainment and music concerts.

The Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall is a digital reality that allows users to interact virtually and immerse themselves in a space where the digital and physical worlds converge. Gyeonggi Province sought to revive the meaning of the event and further promote its message of peace by operating the Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall.

The Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall can be enjoyed on Minecraft, a metaverse-based game platform. The Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park has been virtually recreated through Minecraft, and users can join various activities such as treasure hunts and collecting cards featuring Korean independence activists. Those who wish to visit the Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall can do so by accessing the Minecraft server: 2021proad.kr.

A Gyeonggi Provincial Government official said, "We created the metaverse exhibition hall as part of efforts to strengthen communication with residents and build social consensus." The official added, "We hope that everyone will visit and reflect on the meaning of peace without restrictions on time and place."

