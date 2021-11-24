Subaru gives customers chance to transform lives through Make-A-Wish for 11th consecutive year

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Nov. 18, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022, Subaru of America, Inc. will give customers the opportunity to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses by electing to donate to Make-A-Wish® after purchasing or leasing a new Subaru vehicle. As part of the Subaru Share the Love® Event, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish kid Colton poses inside a Subaru at Hadwin-White Subaru in Conway, S.C. (Credit: Hadwin-White Subaru)

Make-A-Wish has been a national beneficiary of the Subaru Share the Love Event ever since 2011. Since then, Make-A-Wish has received a total of more than $26 million in donations from Subaru through the annual event. The partnership has allowed Make-A-Wish to provide more kids with wishes that can lead to better health outcomes and a higher chance of survival.

"Wishes can be a powerful source of hope and healing for a child fighting a critical illness, and they wouldn't be possible without our community supporters like Subaru and its retailers and customers," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are so grateful to once again be part of the Share the Love Event that has played an integral role in making more than 2,700 life-changing wishes come true over the last 11 years."

"For the 11th consecutive year, Subaru is proud to continue supporting Make-A-Wish as a national charity recipient of our annual Share the Love Event," said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America. "At Subaru, we are passionate about positively impacting local communities nationwide, and the Make-A-Wish mission of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses allows us to bring that passion to life."

Through the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish received a $2.8 million donation. Local retailers could also select either one or two local hometown charities where customers could direct their support. In 2020, many Subaru retailers chose their local Make-A-Wish chapter, generating more than $757,000 in locally driven donations to grant wishes in their community.

This year, 30 Subaru retailer locations have chosen 22 Make-A-Wish chapters as hometown charities, to which customers will be able to direct their support. To learn which local Subaru retailers have selected Make-A-Wish chapters, visit Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

