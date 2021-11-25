Actor Erika Christensen Welcomes Giant Christmas Tree and the Return of the Holidays to Hollywood

A holiday tradition started by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 returns this year, after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of Hollywood's giant Christmas Tree at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland signals the start of the holiday season. Award-winning actor Erika Christensen known for roles in Swimfan, The Perfect Score, Traffic and the NBC family drama series Parenthood, welcomed the 60-ft tree whose arrival continues a Hollywood tradition spanning four decades.

Award-winning actor Erika Christensen and her daughters welcome the arrival of the 60-foot white fir Christmas tree

The white fir, weighing in at 6,000 pounds, completed its 540-mile journey from Lake Almanor in Northern California Monday afternoon. It was hoisted into place by a 40-ton crane on Hollywood Boulevard.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed holiday celebrations in Hollywood for 2020 and this year sees the return of both L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland and the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland opens on the night of the Hollywood Christmas Parade (Nov 28) and provides a holiday setting for families to enjoy and capture timeless memories throughout the season.

Since 1983, the giant Christmas tree and its wintry setting has brought joy to visitors and the Hollywood community. It carries Mr. Hubbard's universal message: "On the day we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth."

This year's tree is a 25-year-old 6,000-pound white fir, native to the high mountains of northern California and southern Oregon. Winter Wonderland trees are harvested sustainably using "stump culture." This is the practice of cutting a tree by leaving the stump with whorls of lower branches. As many as four trees will regenerate in its place.

The annual Winter Wonderland tradition is made possible each year by Friends of L. Ron Hubbard and the Church of Scientology of Western U.S. For more information contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org, the L. Ron Hubbard Winter Wonderland Facebook page, or the Scientology Newsroom.

