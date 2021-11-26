CER Issues Mainline Contracting Regulatory Decision

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today received a decision from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on the Company's commercial proposal to offer transportation contracting on its Mainline pipeline system, which moves approximately 3 million barrels a day of liquids from Edmonton, AB to essential U.S. demand centers.

Enbridge submitted a regulatory application to the CER in December 2019 to offer contracted transportation service on the Mainline pipeline system and participated in a rigorous regulatory process in 2020 and 2021. Throughout the regulatory review, the offering has been supported by over 75% of Mainline shippers, by volume, reflecting its competitive toll and overall shipper benefits.

Enbridge is currently reviewing the CER's decision. We will provide further comment after completing that review.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

