SUZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Accuredit) announced today that the accomplished scientist Dr. Fuxin Shi was appointed as Head of Drug discovery & Preclinical Research and General Manager of its US subsidiary. She will report to founder, chairman, and CEO of Accuredit, Dr. Yongzhong Wang. Dr. Fuxin Shi will spearhead the development of our technology platform, architect strategic drug discovery plan, lead translational development, and cultivate high-value partnerships with academic institutions and other strategic partners.

Accuredit Therapeutics Appointed Dr. Fuxin Shi as Head of New Drug Discovery & Preclinical Research and General Manager of the US Subsidiary

Dr. Fuxin Shi is one of the highly credited talents as a medical doctor, innovative scientist in the world's top universities, and visionary drug discoverer in giant pharmaceuticals and biotech start-up. After obtaining her doctorate in Europe, Dr. Shi joined Harvard University as postdoc and then an instructor for nearly ten years. Her research was funded by several prestigious institutions, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and she has made many pioneering discoveries in regeneration and stem cells. After moving into the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Shi led multidisciplinary teams at Novartis, Decibel Therapeutics, and Frequency Therapeutics, where she successfully developed and advanced innovative projects into clinical development in the United States. Dr. Shi has published twenty-five high impact research papers and has been granted three US patents.

Dr. Fuxin Shi said: "I am thrilled to join Accuredit. The leading team members have a proven track record to successfully develop, industrialize, and commercialize innovative drugs. As a start-up company, Accuredit not only attracted the well-known investment institutions, but also has a strong CMC transformation and industrialization capacity. I am looking forward to working with my team to develop innovative, effective, and safe gene editing drugs and delivery technologies."

The founder, chairman, and CEO of Accuredit, Dr. Yongzhong Wang said: "I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Shi to join Accuredit and lead our research team as well as our United States branch! The outstanding medical, academic, and industrial experience of Dr. Shi will establish Accuredit as a key player and thought leader in the gene editing space. The United States is still the world leader in gene-editing technology. With her passion in cutting edge research and senior leadership experience in drug development, we are confident that Dr. Shi will lead our drug discovery effort and enable the rapid development of our pipelines in China and the United States."

About Accuredit

Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd was established in July 2021 with its focus on intracellular targets, based on new generations of safe, efficient, and highly targeted gene editing delivery technologies. The company uses industry-leading algorithms for off-target effect analysis, industry-proven CMC process development, and GMP manufacturing and commercialization experience and capabilities. The company is committed to providing patients around the world with innovative medicines and treatment options for the remedy of serious and life-threatening congenital genetic disorders and acquired diseases. The company has recently received large funding during seed round financing and is building a new generation of gene editing technology, delivery carrier technology platform, and large-scale GMP industrialization platform in line with international standards with an area of over 10,000 square meters.

Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Address: R06, 2F, B6, No. 218, Xinghu Street, Industrial Park, Suzhou

Tel: 0512-6799 6091

Media Contact: Nicole Zhang: tingting.zhang@accuredit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.