Travel Hacks for Cyber Monday That are Good All Year Long!

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday 2021 is upon us, and the team at CheapOair has some useful advice on how to get the best prices on airfares on Cyber Monday, and beyond.

Published this week on CheapOair's Miles Away travel blogsite, the article provides readers with a handy checklist to guide them to great deals on cheap airline tickets whatever the destination.

Comments Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, "It's important that we provide our customers with useful information to aid in their leisure travel, and business travel planning. Our experts share their insights on how to create the perfect itinerary at the best value, which the traveling public can refer to when creating their next trip. It's a win-win!"

US air travel has been extremely active. Traveler counts have been more than 2 million per day for the last week. For the past weekend, the TSA reports passenger throughput of 7,820,705, only 14% less than pre-pandemic numbers.

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android , by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

