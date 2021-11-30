The First All-In-One Practice Management and Reputation Management Software

The new PatientNow and Swell partnership to offer medical aesthetic practices the first software that covers end-to-end practice management and reputation management.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between PatientNow and Swell offers the medical aesthetic industry its first end-to-end practice management and reputation management software solution. With patient expectations rising and staff feeling overwhelmed, this is a timely solution for practices that will be available December 2021.

This marks one of the industry's first product releases in this category, practices can now not only take advantage of PatientNow's solutions, but can also harness the power of Swell to rank higher in local search results, leading to more patients and practice growth.

"At PatientNow, we take pride in knowing that we offer our customers the all-in-one solution for managing their medical aesthetic practice," said Charles Layne, Chief Executive Officer of PatientNow. "We strive to live up to that expectation. That's why we are pleased to start offering Swell's reputation management services with our other practice management solutions that will serve as the one answer for practices to cut down on profit leaks, increase efficiencies, decrease costs, and improve reputation."

Because of PatientNow's partnership with Swell, aesthetic practices can manage their online reputation with automated and personalized review requests that lead to higher response rates, more online reviews, and higher rankings in local search results. And with more and more patients turning to online reviews, reputation management is more essential than ever to practice growth.

"Swell was built to meet the evolving modern expectations of patients today," said Zeke Kuch, Chief Revenue Officer of Swell. "Everyone knows that patients use Google to find the best practices and locations for the medical attention they are looking for. Swell meets those expectations because we get practices the reviews and the rankings they need to stand out to prospective patients, and dominate the location competition."

Practices that are interested in utilizing the new integration with this partnership can reach out to PatientNow starting December 2021 to sign up for the service and start managing their practice and reputation from one platform.

About PatientNow

PatientNow serves 3,000+ elective medical practices worldwide and is the industry's trusted leader in EMR, practice management, CRM, digital marketing, and photo management solutions. With PatientNow, medical aesthetic practices are able to consolidate up to 10 vendors and run their entire business with one complete solution to help improve efficiency and drive revenue.

About Swell

Swell was built to meet the evolving modern expectations of consumers today. Swell's reputation management platform helps local businesses communicate with customers via their preferred methods, simplify appointment scheduling and payment, easily gather and respond to customer feedback, and collect more positive reviews to help more people discover their business. Swell is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah and serves over 4,000 locations.

