Tarsier's CEO and Founder, Dr. Daphne Haim Langford, wins the 2021 EU Prize for Women Innovators

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU Prize for Women Innovators is awarded to the most talented women entrepreneurs from across the EU and associated countries (including Israel), celebrating the women entrepreneurs behind game-changing innovations.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO and Founder of Tarsier Pharma (PRNewsfoto/Tarsier Pharma)

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: "It is a great privilege to award this prize to such exceptional innovators. This year's winners are the hopes that will help change the face of innovation, and pave the way for more women entrepreneurs in future."

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, founder and CEO of Tarsier Pharma, a company developing disruptive medical solutions for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory blinding ocular diseases, is one of the three nominated winners. Each of the winners will receive a EUR 100 000 cash prize.

Daphne has over 20 years of experience in the biomedical industry as a serial investor, entrepreneur and executive. She led investments in the medical technology and biotechnology space, and served on the boards of pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies. She also co-founded the Israeli Biomimicry non-profit Organization, that promotes inspiration by nature as a source for innovation.

"This is a special moment for me," said Daphne. "Empowering women innovators is a global important mission that I strive to accomplish throughout my whole career. I believe that it is our responsibility as women leaders, to make sure many more women will follow us, and we should create opportunities and support the next generation."

Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of Israel Innovation Authority, said: "We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford for winning the prestigious EU Prize for Women Innovators 2021. For years, Israel is known to be at the forefront of global technology innovations. By winning this illustrious award Daphne empowers other women researchers and entrepreneurs to break the glass ceiling and distinguish themselves in the various technology sectors and most particularly in medicine."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

