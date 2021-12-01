Blockchain.com Becomes Title Sponsor of eMerge Americas 2022 Conference

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com , one of the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms that recently relocated its U.S. headquarters to Miami, announced its position as title sponsor of Miami's premier tech event, eMerge Americas , the anchor event of Miami Tech Week, taking place on April 18-19, 2022. The sponsorship comes as Miami seeks to become a tech and crypto hub, and Blockchain.com strengthens its commitment to Miami and Latin America.

The premier technology event of the Americas brings together government, higher education, startups, investors, corporate enterprises and media as part of Miami Tech Week. Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder Peter Smith will give a keynote presentation on the event's main stage and champion Miami as a hub for the future of finance and bridge to the Americas.

"I believe that all aspects of our lives will be touched by blockchain technology within the next decade," said Manny Medina, Founder & Executive Chairman of eMerge Americas. "We're honored to strategically partner with Blockchain.com with the intention of being a point of entry for organizations throughout the Americas to embrace this innovative technology."

As title sponsor, Blockchain.com will be prominently featured in event marketing and branding to the event's 16,000+ attendees, while executing a first for eMerge – a substantial portion of the sponsorship agreement will be paid in bitcoin. In addition, every registered attendee will receive a crypto bonus in their Blockchain.com Wallet.

In addition to moving its U.S. headquarters to Miami in June, Blockchain.com remains committed to growing its footprint in Miami with aggressive regional hiring , office expansion plans, and investments in the South Florida STEM community via educational programming.

"Our commitment to the Americas has never been greater," said Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith. "eMerge Americas offers a unique opportunity to showcase that commitment, reaching thousands of attendees from more than 40 countries who are committed to transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. All of our investments in the region aim to democratize finance for people across the Americas, and we're just getting started."

"We're on the precipice of a new era of innovation, and Miami has all the elements to be a first-mover on a global scale," said Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez. "This strategic partnership between eMerge Americas and Blockchain.com is a model for how other cities can scale the benefits of fintech and cryptocurrency for generations of constituents."

Ticket sales for eMerge Americas are now open and can be purchased at www.emergeamericas.com/register . In addition, in early 2022, attendees will be able to purchase event tickets in bitcoin.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain, check out The Blockchain.com Podcast , and read our blog for the latest company news.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.

