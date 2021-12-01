Freenome Partners with Siemens Healthineers for Breast Cancer Research -- Collaboration leverages imaging, diagnostic and multiomic expertise to identify new, significant biomarkers to improve the detection of breast cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to collaborate in multiomics and radiomic breast cancer diagnostics to identify suitable markers for early breast cancer detection through blood to augment existing imaging technologies.

The partnership leverages Freenome's expertise in machine learning and multiomics to detect early cancer, utilizing epigenetic, proteomic, genomic, immunologic and other data types to maximize clinical accuracy for future screening tests. This collaboration will allow Freenome and Siemens Healthineers to share their technologies by connecting imaging and clinical data with molecular data to identify new suitable markers of breast cancer that are complementary to those identified using current imaging.

"With their multiomics approach in molecular diagnostics, Freenome is our partner of choice for this study," said Rangarajan Sampath, Head of the Center for Innovation in Diagnostics (CID), Siemens Healthineers. "Our collaboration in the identification and development of new biomarkers will allow us to work together toward a new patient-centric pathway to diagnose early-stage breast cancer."

By modeling Freenome's multiomics data enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning based methodologies, researchers seek to identify the most effective biomarkers and molecular features to improve the identification of breast cancer.

"Siemens Healthineers is an established leader in the development of imaging and diagnostic technologies, especially in breast cancer screening with more recent improvements leveraging 3D mammograms or digital breast tomosynthesis," said Mike Nolan, chief executive officer, Freenome. "This collaboration will give us even more insights on how we can incorporate unique data types to address the unmet medical needs for one of the most common cancers."

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with the most comprehensive multiomics platform for early cancer detection using a routine blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About our partner, Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com .

