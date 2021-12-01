Hunt Scanlon Media to Host Human Resource Culture Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of chief culture officers, CHROs, diversity leaders, executive recruiters and other business transformation experts at The Plaza Hotel in New York on March 16 to explore the link between culture, value and growth.

"Strong cultures are giving organizations a key competitive advantage in the wake of COVID-19."

"This is the first time leading culture experts have gathered in one place to discuss their strategies and vision for the future," said Christopher W. Hunt, president of Hunt Scanlon Media.

Hunt Scanlon will draw on the expertise of more than 20 top culture and recruitment leaders from top global organizations, including:  The Coca-Cola CompanyThe New York TimesSociété Générale, Heidrick & Struggles, Hanold AssociatesWayfairGoogle CloudMicrosoft, Ford Motor CompanyCiti, JM SearchOdgers BerndtsonWalking the Talk, Hobbs & Towne, DHR GlobalCaldwellJensen PartnersDiversified Search GroupN2GrowthDeloitte, CVS Health, THRUUE, Hire Heroes USA, Humantelligence, Alioth, Daversa Partners and a host of others.

"Strong cultures are giving organizations a key competitive advantage in the wake of COVID-19," said Mr. Hunt. "Our full day culture symposium will examine how this is being done at some of the best-known companies in the world."

