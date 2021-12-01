MobileCoin Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Artists Residency Program to Support Artists Exploring Digital Privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileCoin, a safe and easy digital payments ecosystem, today launched its Privacy Practice Residency, a unique artist residency program to support global contemporary artists and encourage the exploration of issues relating to privacy. As the first and only cryptocurrency directly supporting artists to explore the pressing relevancy of this contemporary issue, MobileCoin continues to champion the importance of security, artistic freedom, and autonomy in the act of creation and foster important conversations within the artist community.

MobileCoin launches Privacy Practice Residency and world's first cryptocurrency prize at NADA Art Fair

The Private Practice Residency at MobileCoin provides financial support to artists to create work around issues of privacy, as well as direct and unrestricted access to cryptographers, lawyers, leading experts, and activists working in the space of digital privacy over the course of three months. The residency provides a unique opportunity for artists to research and creatively respond to the modern-day issue of privacy.

MobileCoin is launching the residency's inaugural season with several world-renowned artists, including Neil Beloufa and David Horvitz, with others to be announced at a later date.

Neil Beloufa is a multiple award-winning Franco-Algerian artist based in Paris , most known for his compelling video installations. His work is present in numerous prestigious collections including the collection of the National Museum of Modern Art, Centre Pompidou, MoMA New York, and more.

David Horvitz is an American multi-media artist, working across various art mediums including photography, performance, art books, conceptual websites, and more. He has produced numerous books and exhibited internationally, including at the New Museum in New York , EVA International in Ireland , and Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles , among others.

MobileCoin Art Prize at NADA

Furthering its commitment to artists, MobileCoin is also partnering with the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) Art Fair to award the best privacy-related artwork at the upcoming fair during Miami Art Week (December 1-4, 2021). The prize will be $7,500 in MOB, MobileCoin's cryptocurrency - the first cryptocurrency prize to ever be awarded at any art fair. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 3 and selected by Andrew Berardini, international art critic and curator for MobileCoin, and Inga Bard, contemporary artist and MobileCoin's Director of Art.

For more information on MobileCoin Art, please visit mobilecoin.art

About MobileCoin

Mission-driven, MobileCoin is democratizing the digital payment system by enabling lightning-fast, sustainable and easy global transactions. Guided by the belief that secure and encrypted transactions are a right, MobileCoin leverages blockchain, an opaque ledger, and cryptographically protected transactions. Development of the MobileCoin ecosystem is spearheaded by the MobileCoin Foundation . The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit mobilecoin.com .

