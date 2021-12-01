The Perfect Charcuterie Bite Is Now In Reach, Thanks To Columbus Craft Meats

Just in time for the holidays, the company introduces online guide for unique charcuterie builds and kits that can be delivered directly to your home

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Columbus® Craft Meats, one of the leading deli brands in the United States, announced today the launch of three new delivery kits exclusively available for purchase on the brand's website. The kits, called The Unexpected, Rustic Beauty and Smoky Vibes, are part of the new Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus®—a distinctive, flavor-forward take on charcuterie that makes this trending cuisine more accessible and delicious than ever. Each kit of the Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus comes with its own flavor profile and an easy-to-follow recipe shared by Evan Inada, charcuterie director with the company.

The Unexpected Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus is available to order directly to your door now at shop.columbuscraftmeats.com

Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus is the company's way of taking this cherished culinary art form to bold new places. For consumers, it's a way to easily create irresistible taste sensations of their own. Columbus Craft Meats wants to elevate your happy hour by turning it into Charcuterie Hour—a time to celebrate with friends and give charcuterie pairings the dedicated enjoyment time it deserves. Inada guides the experience through this world of next-level charcuterie, offering epicurean wisdom alongside practical advice.

"Each Perfect Charcuterie Bite takes you on a journey of delicious flavor combinations with salumi as our star," Inada said. "We kept our builds simple yet elevated, allowing everyone to get in on the fun. Food has the power to transport you to a different time and place, so we name each board and share its story to help our consumers connect with charcuterie on a new, experiential and even emotional level."

Inada describes the first three Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus kits as follows:

The Unexpected features an unlikely ingredient combination at first blush, but the spicy and complex flavors unite in a mini symphony. Notes of cured pork umami from our classic Italian Dry Salami, spice, chocolate, peanuts and apple swirl together for a delightful surprise.

The roots of Rustic Beauty reach the pastoral plains and sheer cliffs of Abruzzo, Italy . Striking for its slow-aged goodness, our Sopressata melds with the cheese, and our buttery, melt-in-your-mouth Prosciutto, combined with meaty Castelvetrano olives and dried strawberries make it easy to imagine yourself transported to the rugged terrain stretching to the Mediterranean.

Deep notes of peppery, smoky heat from our Chorizo Salame run through Smoky Vibes like a virtuoso bass solo, a foundation for the play of brilliant flavor pairings to come. Chorizo, coffee and dark chocolate almond together produce a deep, satisfying richness and texture. This bite harmonizes traditional Spanish smoke and spice with bold new ideas for unforgettable flavors and textures.

In addition to the kits, consumers can find more Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus recipes on the brand's website. There, consumers can continue to explore a variety of flavor combinations to discover their favorites, including these builds:

Parisian Picnic features summery, buttery flavors evocative of your favorite picnic spot. The mild sweetness of our Rosette De Lyon Salami along with mimolette cheese and fresh blueberries build a warm, slow-aged deliciousness.

The North Beach is reminiscent of our company's roots when our founders brought the taste of Italy to North Beach, San Francisco just over one century ago. Mellow Finocchiona brings out herbal notes in the basil, which raises the creamy, delicate burrata, blending with cherry tomatoes dressed in olive oil for rich, classic Italian flavors.

Bold & Bleu combines pear, pecan, chocolate and caramel for a luscious play of sweet, creamy and salty notes. Our peppery Calabrese Salami triggers a subtle heat that pairs beautifully with the creaminess of bleu cheese.

All Perfect Charcuterie Bite from Columbus recipes include beer and wine recommendations to enhance tasting notes as well. The brand team plans to continue releasing new recipes to the Columbus® brand website on an ongoing basis.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS

Founded in 1917, Columbus Craft Meats produces award-winning Italian salami and deli meats sold under the Columbus® brand. Its products are available at food retailers nationwide. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL ). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

