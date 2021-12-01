Wilmington Trust Promotes Walter Dillingham to Director of Endowments & Foundations Practice for Wealth Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Dillingham has been named Director of Endowments & Foundations for Wilmington Trust's Wealth Markets, the firm said. In this role, Walter will be responsible for leading this practice by working with Wealth Advisors and other market leaders in each region to coordinate and ensure consistency in approach to this important growth opportunity. Wilmington Trust is a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services.

"Walter is a proven leader, an exceptional thinker and a nationally recognized expert in endowments and foundations. He exemplifies Wilmington Trust's commitment to, and legacy of, service to the philanthropic community," said William LaFond, Area Executive for Wilmington Trust's Family Wealth and Mid-Atlantic Regions. "We continue to invest in this business and Walter's growing leadership role reinforces our commitment to help endowments and foundations evolve and thrive."

Walter has over 20 years of experience working with endowments, foundations, and nonprofit organizations nationally. Most recently, he served as a Wealth Advisor focused on Endowments & Foundations in the Tri-State (NY, NJ, CT) region, where he successfully grew the business. In addition, Walter has been successfully assisting Wealth Advisors across markets as they pursue opportunities with endowments and foundations. His new role will allow him to contribute in a more meaningful and impactful way as Wilmington Trust continues to grow this business across all wealth regions and markets.

"I'm honored to be selected as Director of Endowments and Foundations Practice for Wealth, and to guide my colleagues as we provide a holistic experience to our clients," Walter said. "These elements are an important part of the wealth planning process, and help our clients establish their efforts to better the world and solidify their legacies."

Walter holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Bates College; an MBA in finance from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business; and an MS in fundraising, grantmaking, and philanthropy from New York University (NYU). He is a CFA® Charterholder, a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, and a trustee at Fisher College in Boston. He is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching an Endowment & Foundation Concepts class.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust, 212-350-2083, (pfitzgibbons@mtb.com).

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Investing involves risks and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Third party trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners. CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust