2022 Mazda3: Pricing and Packaging

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations continues to announce its 2022 model year lineup with updates to the Mazda3. Filled with ambitions, the brand's compact car is offered as a sedan or hatchback with a variety of options for those interested in sophisticated design and engaging driving dynamics. With three engine options, two drivetrains, and many more package options, owners can discover the Mazda3 that best fits with their driving preference. The naturally aspirated and turbocharged Mazda3 models will begin to arrive in dealerships this winter.

2022 Mazda3

MAZDA3 2.0

Mazda3 2.0, offered exclusively as a sedan, is equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that will deliver 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and G-Vectoring Control Plus.

All Mazda3 models come standard with many i-Activsense safety features that include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for three years, which provides the ability to monitor and control the state of the Mazda3 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first.

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, rearview camera, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and black cloth seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 2.5 S

Available in hatchback or sedan, the performance of the Mazda3 2.5 S is heightened with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine capable of 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is included with all the standard features packaged with the Mazda3 2.0.

MAZDA3 2.5 S SELECT

Mazda is introducing a new color option to the US market with Platinum Quartz Metallic available on Mazda3 2.5 S Select, Preferred, Premium and both Turbo models. This model adds more conveniences such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, and door mirror turn signals. Design upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a gray finish for the hatchback or silver finish for the sedan.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREFERRED

Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive becomes an option starting with the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred package, helping enhance the vehicle's performance on top of the FWD models. This package includes a power moonroof, available black or greige leatherette seats, heated front seats, eight-way power driver seats with power lumbar support and seat memory, gloss black front grille, and door mirrors with memory positioning.

MAZDA3 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

With the popularity of the Carbon Edition trim levels introduced on select Mazda vehicles for the 2021 model year, the brand's compact car is receiving the special trim for the 2022 model year. This unique model, available as a hatchback or sedan, is packaged with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and FWD. The Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition is only offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint and red leather, and shares features found in the Preferred package while adding Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, black finish 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and gloss black heated door mirrors.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREMIUM

The Mazda3 2.5 S Premium package enhances the Preferred package with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and a shark fin antenna. Leather seats are available in black or red for the hatchback or black or white for the sedan. This model is equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a black finish for the hatchback or bright finish for the sedan, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. Mazda continues to receive strong interest from owners who prefer the confidence of shifting their own gears and is pleased to offer the Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission on the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium hatchback FWD.

MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO

The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback or sedan with refined performance. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda3 turbo models will continue to provide owners with a connected and engaging driving experience with either choice of fuel.

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo shares similar features as the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium package, except without leather seats and Mazda Navigation System. The standard turbo models include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, black or greige leatherette seats, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, chrome finishes around the push button start and glove box latch, and windshield wiper de-icer. Subtle exterior styling feature gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, gloss black front grille, larger tailpipes, and a "TURBO" badge. Polymetal Gray is available for turbo models as a premium paint option.

MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus elevates the refined styling with gloss black aerodynamics accents. Sedan turbo models include a rear lip spoiler, while hatchback turbo models are equipped with a rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Reverse and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, is added to complete the full i-Activsense suite of safety features. Leather seats are available in black or red for the hatchback or black or white for the sedan. Convenience upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and the Mazda Navigation System is installed in this turbo model, allowing the Active Driving Display to include Traffic Sign Recognition.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.0 FWD $20,800 - Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $21,750 $22,750 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Package FWD $23,100 $24,100 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package FWD $24,750 $25,750 AWD $26,150 $27,150 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition FWD $26,400 $27,400 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package (6MT) FWD - $28,350 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package FWD $27,350 $28,350 AWD $28,750 $29,750 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD $30,550 $31,550 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus AWD $33,100 $34,400

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

1 MSRP does not include $1,015 for destination and handling ($1,060 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a three-year trial period; annual subscription fees appl thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

