Gathered Foods, Makers of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Co-Founders Selected as UBS Global Visionaries

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is honored to announce Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, as UBS Global Visionaries. The founders have been selected by UBS, the world's premier wealth management firm, to join the growing list of changemakers dedicated to innovation and positive impact.

UBS is dedicated to working with companies and individuals who play a critical role in creating sustainable solutions for some of the world's most timely and significant challenges. The UBS Global Visionaries program selects leading innovators and entrepreneurs who are developing ways to create positive environmental and social impact, working towards one or more of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. This year, UBS named Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, as two of their Global Visionaries as a result of their efforts to preserve and protect the planet's resources through sustainable and plant-based products.

Chris Kerr has spent the last two decades focused on impact investing with a concentration in the plant-based foods sector. Kerr has worked with and helped launch many industry-changing companies in the plant-based sector, including Beyond Meat, Daiya, Alpha Foods, Wicked Foods, NUMU and many others. He is the Chief Investment Officer for Unovis Asset Management and its New Crop Capital portfolio, one of the world's most active investors in the plant-based foods and cellular agriculture technology sectors. Additionally, Kerr is director of Wicked Foods, BlueNalu, NUMU and Pitcairn Financial Group.

"I am incredibly honored to be represented on this list of extraordinary people doing exceptional and necessary work," said Kerr. "As we continue to propel change, this recognition by UBS will allow our team at Gathered Foods to amplify our impact on the plant-based food industry."

Chad Sarno is a long-time pioneer of plant-based foods with a deep passion for saving our oceans and driving positive change in the industry. Sarno is also co-founder of the Wicked Kitchen brand with his brother Derek, a disruptive plant-based brand in Tesco and the US. Sarno has launched successful plant-based restaurants in Istanbul, Munich, London and Belgrade and served as VP of Plant-Based Education at Rouxbe Cooking School. Prior, he was the Global Wellness Coordinator, Media Spokesperson and R&D Chef for Whole Foods Market's focus on plant-based diets. Chad is co-author of NY times best seller Crazy Sexy Kitchen, The Wicked Healthy Cookbook and The Whole Foods Cookbook.

"As a plant-based chef and vegan, the work we are doing at Good Catch is of the utmost importance on my journey to make a real, positive influence for many generations to come," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. "This recognition is such an honor, and I am confident that it will help our work have a greater global impact, and us to grow as innovators in the plant-based industry and beyond."

UBS's inclusion of Kerr and Sarno on this remarkable list will provide invaluable advice and impactful opportunities that will help propel the brand forward. Participants are offered support and exposure to UBS experts and amplification across UBS's owned social media and marketing channels. Additionally, this involvement opens opportunities for speaking engagements and direct connections within the UBS global network.

Over the last year, Kerr and Sarno have led Gathered Foods through successful growth of the innovation pipeline and Good Catch market footprint through new, bold distribution alignments. Throughout 2021, Good Catch announced partnerships with Whole Foods Market, Bareburger and Veggie Grill, and launched its new Breaded Plant-Based Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Crab Cakes for a limited time in Long John Silver's as the first plant-based offering at the national seafood chain. Most recently, the brand announced its first wholesale partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club to offer its Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes to members nationwide. The brand also launched its newest Breaded line into Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

Good Catch offers a portfolio of nine product offerings, including a line of shelf-stable Plant-Based Tuna and frozen lines of appetizers and entrees and the new breaded products. Good Catch products are high in protein and free of dairy, GMOs, mercury, and toxins and include the company's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), achieving a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing food service partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

