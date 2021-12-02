Meet the Lucas Stabilizer: Monster Jam's First Semi-Truck Design Revealed for 2022 Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products , the Official Oil of Monster Jam® and world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricates, announced the debut of the all-new Lucas Stabilizer Monster Jam truck set to compete in the 2022 Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series. The Lucas Stabilizer features a unique semi-truck body style, a design first for Monster Jam, and perfectly represents the hard-working, American spirit of the Lucas Oil brand. The semi-truck body style is also a nod to the rich history of Lucas Oil. As a truck driver and freight broker, Forrest Lucas and his wife Charlotte created his first product, Lucas Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer, to provide added protection to vital engine components and keep his trucks running better and longer. The design team re-created authentic details of Forrest Lucas's classic Peterbilt heavy-duty hauler, including historical references like the company's incorporation date as the DOT number on the door panel, as seen in this 3D 360 degree video.

All-new Lucas Stabilizer highlights an expanded partnership between Lucas Oil and Monster Jam

In addition to the new body style, the Lucas Stabilizer incorporates other features never seen on a monster truck. The design incorporated specific elements and accessories typical of semi-trucks like classic chrome fuel tanks, chrome exhaust stacks, air cleaners and a bold heavy-duty grill.

As another tribute to the company's history, the Lucas team selected prominent female motorsports veteran, multi-series driver, welder, mechanic, and 2019 Monster Jam High Jump Champion, Cynthia Gauthier, to drive the Lucas Stabilizer.

"This season will certainly be a special one for us. We are celebrating our ten-year partnership with Monster Jam and honoring the incredible history of the Lucas brand with our investment in the Lucas Stabilizer, an iconic symbol of American industry and work ethic," said Melissa Wonser, Vice President of Marketing at Lucas Oil. "When Forrest and Charlotte Lucas started Lucas Oil, Charlotte was there every step of the way, so it was important for us to recognize her influence on the company. That's why Cynthia is the perfect fit as a driver and ambassador for the brand. Like Charlotte, Cynthia is the real deal - genuine, capable, hard-working, and an inspiring female figure in a largely male-dominated sport. When she climbs into the cab of the Lucas Stabilizer for the first time, it will be a wonderful tribute to the company, and we are very excited to see Cynthia in action next season."

Gauthier, whose father is a mechanic, started working with engines at a young age. The hours she spent in the garage grew into a true passion for motorsports and competing in multiple series, such as the Triple Threat Series Tour where she races dirt bikes, ATVs and monster trucks. She has appeared in the Monster Jam World Finals for five consecutive years, earning multiple awards and accolades, including Monster Jam Rising Star in 2018. In addition to driving, Gauthier is also part of the Monster Jam Dirt Crew and helps build tracks during events.

"It's a dream to return to Monster Jam in the Lucas Stabilizer and a privilege to represent the Lucas brand and family," said Gauthier. "They share and support my passion for racing, motorsports and fixing things. Knowing the design of the Lucas Stabilizer was inspired out of respect for its founders, I hope to continue that legacy by inspiring others, especially young women, to never give up on their passions. It's going to be a sensational season, and I can't wait to get on the track."

The Lucas Stabilizer will make its debut in the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series Red in January of 2022.

Cynthia Gauthier, professional driver and motorsports athlete, will take the wheel for the Lucas Stabilizer’s inaugural season

