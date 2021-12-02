Nabors Industries Announces Energy Transition Initiatives

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR), a leading provider of advanced technology for the global energy industry, today announced elements of its energy transition strategy.

A video summarizing Nabors' energy transition efforts is also available.

Addressing Decarbonization Pledges of the Oil and Gas Industry and Beyond

Nabors and companies across the oil and gas value chain have set aggressive decarbonization goals; now the industry needs the tools to achieve them. Accordingly, Nabors is pleased to introduce Nabors Energy Transition Solutions (NETS), a fast-growing portfolio of technologies designed to drive energy efficiency and emissions reductions for the Company and third-party customers.

To date, the line-up includes proprietary emissions reporting and analytics software, engine management controls, energy storage systems, hydrogen injection catalysts, carbon capture technology and fuel enhancing additives, as well as traditional high-line power and dual-fuel offerings, all of which are intended to establish Nabors' fleet as the cleanest and most efficient in the industry.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to extend these technologies beyond drilling to the broader upstream segment. Nabors is also exploring opportunities to extend certain solutions beyond oil and gas to other industries, such as to the hundreds of thousands of engines used today in maritime applications and power generation.

Building Lower Carbon, Energy Transition Businesses

Given Nabors' large number of relationships with suppliers and customers driving the transition to clean energy, the Company has engaged in venture investment opportunities to enter several high growth potential segments in these emerging lower carbon markets. Initial targets include alternative energy sources such as geothermal and hydrogen, energy storage and carbon capture, including utilization and sequestration technologies. These efforts fall within the Nabors Energy Transition Ventures (NETV) group.

To date, the Company has partnered with three leading-edge geothermal companies, Geo-X Energy, SAGE Geosystems and Quaise Inc, to deepen its existing geothermal experience and evaluate new commercial business models. Nabors is leveraging its global footprint, extensive knowledge of subsurface conditions and expertise in well construction to advance and accelerate geothermal technologies and projects globally.

Finally, Nabors continues to assess a significant number of energy transition opportunities for its portfolio. Notably, on November 16, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC), a recently formed special purpose acquisition company and an affiliate of Nabors, raised $276 million in an initial public offering and is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NETC.U".

NETC was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in the energy transition space.

Management Comments

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, said: "Our people and technologies have enabled the energy industry to achieve ambitious goals and deliver substantial operational efficiency gains. Now, as society faces its most daunting challenges – simultaneously addressing climate change, decarbonizing the economy and accessing responsibly, more affordable, reliable energy than ever before – we're doing our part and innovating the future of energy."

William Restrepo, Nabors Chief Financial Officer, stated: "As we enhance our business portfolio by reaching for new energy transition opportunities, we remain firmly committed to responsible capital discipline and debt reduction. Our continual focus on drilling automation and digitalization is fully aligned with the objectives of improving today's energy landscape as well as responding to the world's increasing sustainability concerns. We anticipate continued growth and innovation in our current business. At the same time, we view the current expansion to our overall strategy as an exciting opportunity to generate compelling incremental returns for Nabors."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

