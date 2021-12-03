Community Coffee Saddles Up As Official Coffee Sponsor Across Prorodeo Scene Louisiana-rooted brand named Official Coffee Sponsor of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee, the nation's No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand, joins the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the largest rodeo organization in the world, as its official coffee sponsor. The new partnership kicks off ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo happening this month, which also features Community Coffee as its official coffee sponsor.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Coffee Company)

This year's Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is happening in Las Vegas. As the official coffee sponsor, Community Coffee will be on-site at a variety of events to share coffee with the rodeo community.

"At Community Coffee, we bring joy to those who help communities thrive, and ranchers, cowboys and farmers are doing just that every day," said Community Coffee Company President and CEO David Belanger. "The rodeo community celebrates them, and so do we. Community Coffee is proud to join the millions of ProRodeo fans in making an impact on today's generation while pouring into the future."

Community Coffee has been cheering on ProRodeo athletes all year long. In early 2021, the brand kicked off partnerships with three elite rodeo competitors, each aiming to win big in this year's National Finals Rodeo. Shane Hanchey, the No.1 tie-down roper in the world; Tuf Cooper, who holds four world titles; and Shad Mayfield, the current No. 3 tie-down roper in the world, have all been traveling the rodeo scene representing Community Coffee this year.

They've been sporting the brand at events, sharing products in each community they visit and brewing a cup for themselves to start their days. More importantly, they share Community Coffee's values in making a difference and supporting families and people who want to do good in their communities.

"Cowboys pride themselves on making their communities stronger and better — it's part of the cowboy way of life, and that's a mindset that is important to us," said Community Coffee Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing Leah Herrington. "We are thrilled to be in the rodeo arena, fueling these incredible athletes as they finish the year strong."

The National Finals Rodeo starts today, Thursday, Dec. 2, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 11.

About Community Coffee Company

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and -operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole-bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee, which recently received a 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Products Award: Ready to Drink Coffee Drink for Espresso + Cream, is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

