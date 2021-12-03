Great Place to Work® names Invisors one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021

Great Place to Work® names Invisors one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® has honored Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, as one of this year's Best Workplaces for Parents™. This is Invisors first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To learn more about what it's like to work at Invisors visit invisors.com/careers.

"As a working parent, this recognition means a lot," says Aggie Nolan , Partner at Invisors.

The Best Workplaces for Parents award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of Invisors employees said Invisors is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"As a working parent, this recognition means a lot," says Aggie Nolan, Partner at Invisors. "We are a tight-knit boutique consultancy with teammates starting new families who need time to bond while adjusting to their new responsibilities, and those with school-aged children who need to prioritize attending a book character parade, doctor's appointment, or teacher conference. Juggling working and parenting can be hard, so it's important to have policies that enable our teammates to care of themselves and their families."

The Best Workplaces in Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn't have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children."

In 2021, Invisors also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ and Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisors