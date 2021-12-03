ResMan Announces New Leadership Structure

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announced a new leadership structure to position the company for heightened growth, with Michael Dunn, Elizabeth Francisco, and Nick Olsen guiding operations, strategy and innovation as part of the greater executive team.

Michael Dunn, chief operating officer, will serve as the company's new chief executive officer with responsibility for the day-to-day operations and business growth, executing on ResMan's vision to help property managers operate more efficiently. Dunn assumes the role from Paul Bridgewater who departs the company following the successful completion of the Inhabit transaction.

ResMan president Elizabeth Francisco will continue in her current role, taking on expanded responsibilities to support expansion goals in the residential and multifamily property management market. As an expert and influencer in the space, Francisco will lead client advocacy efforts for ResMan, seeking additional opportunities to represent the company and its client base among national association groups.

Nick Olsen, who has been instrumental to ResMan's technology development for more than a decade and recently assumed the company's chief technology officer role, is responsible for all tech and engineering resources, research, and development that support ResMan's market-leading software solutions.

"A customer-first approach and commitment to innovation drive everything Michael, Elizabeth and Nick do at ResMan," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit IQ, parent company of ResMan. "Elizabeth is a sought-after voice in property management and her unique passion and insight continue to be a North Star for ResMan. Similarly, we're fortunate to benefit from Michael's operational expertise and Nick's technical vision that set ResMan apart in the industry."

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

