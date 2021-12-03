Smithfield Foods' Saratoga Food Specialties to Expand, Nearly Double Presence in Southern Nevada Company adds dozens of new jobs in Clark County with support from LVGEA

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced Saratoga Food Specialties, its customized dry seasoning blends, sauces, dressings, and glazes business, will nearly double its footprint in Southern Nevada and bring approximately 50 additional jobs to the Clark County area with support from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

In December 2019, Saratoga announced plans to acquire and invest in a former seasonings production plant to be the company's premier sauces, dressings, and glazes facility. Building on its initial expansion in Nevada, the company is set to bring approximately 50 additional jobs featuring excellent pay and comprehensive benefits to the region.

Saratoga is a custom sauce and seasoning manufacturer that provides proprietary products to the largest restaurants in the world. In addition to its North Las Vegas location, Saratoga has facilities in Eastvale, CA and Bolingbrook, IL.

"We're delighted to deepen our roots in the North Las Vegas community and grow our great workforce in Nevada," said Jim Bejna, vice president of operations for Saratoga. "This most recent expansion is a testament to the extraordinary growth of our business and the incredible support we have received from local government and community partners."

"It's our goal at LVGEA to support a pro-business environment that enables companies to not only find a home in Nevada, but to thrive here," said Jared Smith, chief operating officer for the LVGEA. "We're thrilled that Saratoga has chosen to further invest in our region and bring even more new jobs to our area to the benefit of our local economy and community."

Smithfield offers a variety of professional opportunities in its operations across 32 U.S. states and portfolio of popular consumer brands. The company is proud to offer good pay and comprehensive benefits to its team members including paid vacations, holidays and more.

To learn more about Smithfield's commitment to "Good food. Responsibly.®" visit smithfieldfoods.com/goodiswhatwedo.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

