State Sponsors "Drive for Good!" Program

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the transportation crisis impacting elderly residents of long term care facilities across Massachusetts, Cataldo Ambulance, in partnership with the state and Mass Senior Care Association, is launching a short-term, limited scale, wheelchair van transportation program.

"This closed transportation services program is designed to address the immediate crisis facing 50 facilities with critical needs as identified by Massachusetts Senior Care," says Dennis Cataldo, president of Cataldo Ambulance Service and the serving president of the Massachusetts Ambulance Association. "It is a short term program with limited reach, but for the residents of these 50 facilities requiring this critical transportation, it could be a lifesaver."

"Wheelchair van transportation for this population has long been an issue," says Cataldo COO, Kevin Turner. "Many providers dropped the service because the MassHealth reimbursements just didn't cover the costs associated with wheelchair van transportation. Cataldo is one of the few resources still operating the service. We have been absorbing the losses in order to continue to provide the critical services needed by this vulnerable population." An upcoming increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rates for medically necessary wheelchair transportation should contribute to a longer-term solution supporting residents in skilled nursing facilities across Massachusetts.

The state sponsored program is intended to launch on December 13th and will run through March 2022. Cataldo is actively hiring per diem drivers to staff the initiative at $25/hour. The program will hire and train up to 18 drivers who will support a coverage area that includes base locations in

Chicopee

Worcester

Newburyport

Beverly

Brockton

Cape Cod

Anyone with a good driving record and a passion for helping people is encouraged to apply.

Applications can be found on the Cataldo website: https://cataldoambulance.candidatecare.jobs/job_positions/preview/11357733

Cataldo Ambulance Service continually distinguishes itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

