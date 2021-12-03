U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Displaced Tenants of Waukesha Condo Building

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at two Waukesha facilities to those impacted by the evacuation of the Horizon West condo building at 315 North West Avenue.

According to a structural engineering report, the building is at an imminent threat of collapse. Residents were evacuated on Thursday night.

"U-Haul is here to help residents in need of a safe place to store their belongings," said Adam Muszynski, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "We're a strong member of this community and will be here to support our neighbors. We are Waukesha Strong and will get through this together."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway

925 Hwy. 164 S.

Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 347-4903

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukesha

1450 S. West Ave.

Waukesha, WI 53189

(262) 347-3762

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

