Yeshiva University Launches Unprecedented $613 Million Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, has announced the launch of Rise Up: The Campaign for Yeshiva University, an ambitious comprehensive campaign that will fund scholarships, facilities and faculty/programs to position the University for continued success.

Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University

The campaign—launched on December 5—plans to raise $613 million over the next five years to ensure student success in a changing world. This will come through investments in YU's four areas of strategic focus: values and leadership, science and tech, entrepreneurship and innovation, and great jobs and impactful careers.

Rise Up: The Campaign for Yeshiva University has already raised more than $250 million since its quiet phase began in Fiscal Year 2019. Under Dr. Berman's helm, fundraising for the University has significantly increased from about $30 million annually in 2018 to $92 million in 2021.

"The Torah teaches 613 ways to honor God, show respect for others and build an ethical, flourishing society. Raising $613 million for scholarships, faculty and facilities reflects our core Torah values and meets our needs for the future. Committed to academic excellence and geared to empower our students to be the leaders of tomorrow, the flagship Jewish university is on the rise," Dr. Berman said. "Now is the time to rise up and become a partner in the future."

Much of the success of the quiet phase has been due to the leadership of the Campaign Planning Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Joseph Lieberman and Anita Zucker. The Campaign Cabinet includes Elliot Gibber, Billy Greenblatt, Andrew Herenstein, Lance Hirt, Ira Mitzner, Ann Pava and Mark Wilf.

"In recent years, we have seen more than ever the need for leaders with a broad-based education and a foundation of solid values," said Sen. Lieberman. "Yeshiva University provides a unique education that does just that. This campaign will improve our capacity to fulfill that special mission and broaden our reach as well."

A Time of Great Achievement for YU

Rise Up: The Campaign for Yeshiva University is being launched during a time of great achievement. The University rose 29 places—from 97 to 68—over two years in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings and was ranked #33 in the report's best value category.

Over the past four years, YU has launched more than 20 new programs, including an associate degree in liberal arts; bachelor's programs in business analytics, finance, marketing, and strategy and entrepreneurship; and master's degrees in Holocaust studies, cybersecurity and physician assistant studies. Over that same period, the University grew graduate school net tuition by more than 60%.

A doctorate program in occupational therapy was also launched in 2020 and YU's expanded partnership with Montefiore and its affiliated medical school, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, included the launch of a new B.A./M.D. program, offering a direct pathway to the medical profession for elite high school graduates attending YU's undergraduate honors programs. YU's Maccabees are ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division III basketball and hold the longest winning streak in men's college basketball with 46 consecutive wins.

In support of campaign launch, the University's Office of Institutional Advancement is planning a series of events across North America, including South Florida, Los Angeles, Houston, the Hamptons, Long Island, New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto, among other markets.

To view the 2021 President's Report, go to yu.edu/presidents-report. For more information about the Yeshiva University campaign, visit riseup.yu.edu.

About Yeshiva University

Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Truth (Torat Emet), Life (Torat Chaim), Infinite Human Worth (Torat Adam), Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Redemption (Torat Tzyion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools – Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business – offer a dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic research institutions.

Visit the YU Web site at www.yu.edu

(PRNewsfoto/Yeshiva University)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yeshiva University