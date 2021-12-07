GemUni launches a Decentralized Universe of Casual Games advised by Angry Birds' co-creator

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemUni is building a Decentralized Universe of Casual Games for everyone around the world to engage in Fun, Easy, and Play to Earn NFT Games. Users can enjoy casual games while monetizing their experiences with gaming platform rewards and GENI Pass NFTs transactions. Built on Binance Smart Chain, GemUni aims to leverage the experiences of diverse gaming communities with new blockchain features. This December 12, GemUni will organize a Grand Opening Event with Mr. Peter Vesterbacka, Co-Creator of the world-famous game Angry Birds, and Mr. Loi Luu - CEO & Co-Founder of Kyber Network.

All about Casual Games & NFT

Do you know 78% of gamers around the world are casual games players? GemUni is passionate about casual games and desires to leverage gaming experiences with new blockchain features. With the aim of building a Universe of Casual Games, GemUni brings in diverse categories of popular casual games: Puzzle/Trivia, Arcade & Action, Simulation, Lifestyle, Racing, Sports, Party & Music, Idle Clicker. The team also works with Game Studios to list highly addictive casual games on the platform.

GemUni's NFT marketplace connects all users on the platform to buy & sell GENI Passes and Game Items, using GENI and other cryptocurrencies. GENI Passes and in-game items are listed for sale on the marketplace as NFTs.

GemUni Ecosystem

A whole new Play to Earn experience

Users can tokenize their gaming experiences with the Play to Earn mechanics. GENI Pass NFTs act as membership cards in the GemUni gaming platform. They enable users to access gaming networks and play games to earn. There are five levels of GENI Passes: Stone, Topaz, Citrine, Ruby, and Diamond. Each Pass will generate a different number of game tickets per day for users to engage in Practice, PvE and PvP modes. Depending on the GENI Pass levels, users will earn at different rates.

All the earnings are rewarded in the form of GENIX and recorded in real-time to the User Profile. GENIX is the in-game currency, which can be converted to GENI, the main project cryptocurrency, or other popular cryptocurrencies.

Grand Opening Event

Grand Opening Event with Angry Birds' co-creator

At UTC 8AM on December 12, GemUni will organize a webinar to discuss all things Play to Earn, Blockchain, Casual Gaming, and how GemUni combines all that together. The guest list includes veterans from the Casual Games and Blockchain industry:

Ms. Cassie Nguyen , CEO & Founder of GemUni, Champion at Startup World Cup 2019 in Silicon Valley, and Winner at WISE Women Innovation Challenge 2018

Mr. Peter Vesterbacka, Co-Creator of the world-famous game Angry Birds, Co-Founder of Slush, and Top 100 Most Influential People on the Planet

Mr. Loi Luu - CEO & Co-Founder of Kyber Network, Forbes 30 under 30 Asia, and Top 10 Innovators under 35 for Asia Pacific by MIT Technology Reviews

Moderator: Mr. Cris D. Tran - Co-Founder of FAM Central, Partner of Lucky Ventures, Deputy CEO of GalaxyOne (Sovico Group)

At the end of the webinar will be the Grand Opening Sales of GENI Passes NFT, the key to the new Universe of Play to Earn Casual Games.

Join the Universe of Casual Games today to enjoy a whole new Fun, Easy, and Play to Earn experience at https://gemuni.io/ , and follow GemUni on their social channels to stay tuned about the Grand Opening Event on December 12, 2021.

Follow GemUni on social channels:

Website: https://www.gemuni.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gemuniofficial

Telegram channel: https://t.me/GemUnichannel

Telegram community: https://t.me/GemUnicommunity

Discord: https://discord.gg/PnX6qgFvMW

Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@gemuniofficial

Gameplay Demo: https://www.tiktok.com/@playwithgeni?

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOawV3einefmFxCNl4dTZxQ

Media contact:

Contact person: Mr. Quy Minh, Tu - PR Executive at GemUni

Email: hello@gemuni.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GemUni