New partnership provides more efficient, effective and fair hiring process for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers

Modern Hire Announces Integration with PageUp to Drive More Personalized, Science-Enabled Hiring Experiences New partnership provides more efficient, effective and fair hiring process for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced a new integration with PageUp , a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software.

Modern Hire Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modern Hire)

This partnership provides PageUp's customers with full access to Modern Hire's science-based hiring platform directly from the PageUp platform. It also enables the submission of candidate results from Modern Hire's on-demand video, voice and text interviews, live interviews and assessments to PageUp's platform. The Modern Hire and PageUp integration also allows candidates to self-schedule interviews with recruiters at a time that works best for both parties.

"At Modern Hire, our top priority is helping enterprises hire the best talent efficiently, effectively and fairly –– all while enhancing the candidate experience," said Dusty Woodall, Vice President of Technology at Modern Hire. "Our integration with PageUp is further evidence of our commitment to working with world class companies to help our clients create seamless, streamlined flows -- from hiring to talent management."

"PageUp is committed to optimizing each step of the talent management lifecycle for our customers so their employees can reach their full potential," said Dayne Nash, Vice President of Global Channels at PageUp. "Partnering with companies like Modern Hire offers our customers access to the industry's best hiring tools to ensure they are making more informed, confident and efficient hiring decisions."

Modern Hire maintains active integrations with a wide range of candidate management, talent acquisition and applicant tracking systems. Modern Hire's technology integrates seamlessly for reliability, scalability, compliance and security while allowing for configurability to suit each organization's needs.

To learn more about Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit www.modernhire.com . For more information on Modern Hire's integrations and partner ecosystem, please visit: https://modernhire.com/about/partners . To learn more about PageUp, please visit: https://www.pageuppeople.com/ .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. To learn more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring, visit www.modernhire.com.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

CONTACT: modernhire@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Hire