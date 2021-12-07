Vena Named One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

Vena's pandemic response, hybrid work model and Total Rewards package were among the reasons for selection

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto's 2022 Top Employers by Mediacorp .

This year marks the 16th annual edition of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, which recognizes the most progressive companies in their industry when it comes to human resources policies. Toronto-area employers were evaluated on eight criteria, ranging from physical workplace and employee communications, to performance management and skills development.

Vena's pandemic response, hybrid work model and Total Rewards package were among the reasons why Vena was selected.

"We're all so grateful to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers," said Tracey Mikita, Vena's Chief People Person. "One of our Core Values here at Vena is a commitment to operate as One Team in the service of our customers and our culture, and we live it every day. We work hard to continually evolve our employee experience and to build and maintain our inclusive, collaborative and fun culture. This award is a wonderful sign that we are on the right track together."

In recent months, Vena was also recognized with Comparably Awards for Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits and a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius . Vena has grown to 500+ employees—including the recent appointment of Hugh Cumming as Chief Technology Officer to power scale and industry-leading growth—and serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Vena announced that it raised $300 million in Series C funding led by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading global investment firm that exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of Excel, the world's leading grid, within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,000 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com and follow Vena on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers Competition

Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the organizations that lead the nation in creating exceptional places to work. For over 20 years, the project has recognized employers that lead their peers with progressive HR programs and policies.

