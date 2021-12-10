Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Saint-Gobain's Acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain, a leading industrial conglomerate with significant operations in the building construction industry, recently announced that it would be acquiring GCP Applied Technologies, a key supplier of roofing underlayment, waterproofing and air barrier products, and cement and concrete admixtures. The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will bolster Saint-Gobain's presence in a number of markets.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "This transaction will enhance Saint-Gobain's position in ta number of segments of the building products market. By integrating GCP's roofing underlayment, waterproofing, and air barrier product lines with those of their CertainTeed subsidiary, Saint-Gobain will be able to complement CertainTeed's already extensive offerings of roofing, siding, and other exterior building products."

Additionally, noted Zielenski, the purchase allows Saint-Gobain to again its construction chemicals business, as GCP Applied Technologies is an important supplier of cement and concrete admixtures that enhance product performance while improving the efficiency of manufacturing processes. Following on the heels of Saint-Gobain's September 2021 acquisition of Chryso, a leading France-based supplier of cement and concrete admixtures, the GCP Applied Technologies acquisition will broaden Saint-Gobain's product offerings.

