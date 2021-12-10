Grace Gaustad Partners with Daz 3D to Create a More Inclusive Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, SALT LAKE CITY, and VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D modeling, today announced a collaboration with LA-based singer-songwriter Grace Gaustad for the launch of its upcoming NFT avatar collection, Non-Fungible People (NFP). This NFT project is a collection of 8,888 unique women and some non-binary PFP avatars, artistically rendered in a hyper-real style. In recognition of Grace's advocacy for self-acceptance and self-expression, Daz 3D has designed an honorary NFP specifically for Grace. The NFP collection is expected to launch soon.

As a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Grace Gaustad creates music and art that magnifies her message on tape, on-screen and beyond. With her independent full-length debut, BLKBX: wht r u hding?, Grace creates a multi-faceted, multi-sensory world where music, video, and story come together to create a one-of-a-kind experience where all people are welcome. Through her multi-media curation, Grace has created a safe haven for a generation facing anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, uncontrolled emotions, and self-harm tendencies.

"As someone who has struggled with depression, bullying, and self-identity, I have used my music and art to promote self-acceptance and positive change," said Grace Gaustad. "When I learned about Daz 3D's upcoming collection of avatars, I knew I wanted to collaborate with them. Not only does their Non-Fungible People project stand for the same ideals I do –self-acceptance, self-expression, and self-love – the collection features phenomenal hyper-real artwork that users will love. I can't wait to enter the metaverse with my avatar."

Daz 3D is honored to receive Grace's support for Non-Fungible People, an NFT collection that also seeks to break molds and promote inclusion and acceptance of all. The collection honors diversity and uniqueness, with each of the NFP NFTs being algorithmically generated using a wide variety of unique characteristics and traits. A portion of proceeds goes to support women and non-binary in technology and other causes. Learn more about Non-Fungible People .

"We're excited to work with such a talented and multi-faceted artist, and present her a custom-made NFT from the collection," said Jessica Rizzuto, Senior VP of eCommerce at Daz 3D. "Working with Grace on the collection is our way to support her global message of unconditional self-acceptance. Everyone is welcome in the metaverse, and PFP avatars allow all people a way to create their digital identity in any way they'd like."

About Grace

Grace is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Her independent full-length debut, BLKBX: wht r u hding? is a combination of music, poetry, videography, and storytelling. Grace has also produced a YouTube series BLKBX: A Therapist Speaks. Having generated tens of millions of views and streams across her platforms, Grace has also received acclaim from Wonderland Magazine, Nylon, American Songwriter, Pollstar, and more. To learn more about Grace's work visit gracegaustad.com .

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D provides a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can be exported into other major 3D software programs, allowing artists and designers to create high-resolution stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over 5 million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications.

Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 4 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression. Learn more about Daz 3D .

