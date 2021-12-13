Tennecanna Wins GS1 US Hackathon for Its Innovative CBD Products Supply Chain Visibility Solution Hackers Competed to Help Bring Visibility, Traceability and Trust Into the Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Supply Chain

EWING, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennecanna claimed the $10,000 top prize in the virtual GS1 US Hackathon, titled GS1 US Hemp Hackathon: Trace & Trust in CBD. The online event was held Oct. 4 – Nov. 30, 2021, with judging taking place Dec. 2 – 8. The winning solution from Tennecanna provides seed-to-shelf visibility across the cannabidiol supply chain by leveraging GS1 Standards, including Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) for product identification and GS1 Digital Link, which web-enables barcodes by connecting physical products to the web, giving consumers product information online via a smartphone scan.

Bloc claimed the $5,000 second prize for its blockchain-based traceability and certificate of analysis (COA) solution, and ClearHemp, an end-to-end tracking tool for the hemp supply chain, received the $5,000 third-place prize.

GS1 US Hackathon participants leveraged GS1 Standards with technologies including machine learning, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to build solutions that provide enhanced supply chain visibility for hemp-derived CBD products.

"In the emerging CBD industry, the ability to trace a product's journey is becoming essential to build credibility and trust with consumers, trading partners and regulators to deliver the level of information transparency that they demand," said Melanie Nuce, senior vice president, innovation & partnerships, GS1 US. "GS1 Standards make it possible to identify, capture and share important supply chain information automatically and accurately about products, business locations and more. The solutions developed during the Hackathon have the potential to help make the budding CBD supply chain more resilient in the years to come, and we look forward to exploring the projects in more depth."

