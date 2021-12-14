High Life Farms Introduces the Finest Cannabis Distillate Cartridges to the Michigan Market with 4SCORE Brands 4SCORE cartridges will be available beginning December 17, 2021 in dispensaries across the state

CHESANING, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms ("HLF"), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, is pleased to debut their collaboration with 4SCORE cannabis cartridges, expanding its product portfolio with premium distillate cartridges. Starting on December 17, 4SCORE cartridges will be made available in a variety of Michigan's leading cannabis dispensaries, such as: Bloom, Common Citizen, Exclusive, Green Pharm, House of Dank, and Liv Cannabis Company locations. The news comes shortly after HLF's launch of their Chief Solventless live rosin cartridge and Annie Tokeley line of distillate cartridges.

High Life Farms Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Life Farms)

This collaboration between the 4SCORE brand and High Life Farms is an immaculate match as the two companies have equally aligned their top priority: developing the highest quality cannabis products possible. 4SCORE developed a brand built on integrity for the purpose of bringing connoisseurs a line of products that were designed especially for them. 4SCORE put in the effort of "Redefining Premium" by taking extra measures to ensure the utmost quality in each premium product that they sell. This has cultivated a solid reputation in the industry for providing the best experience to their clients and consumers.

"We're thrilled to partner with 4SCORE to bring Michigan consumers a top-tier line of distillate carts in time for the holiday season," said Ben Celani, Co-Founder of High Life Farms. "We share a common priority to develop the highest quality cannabis products possible and we are excited to launch this new product line. HLF is committed to providing our customers with the most sought-after products and formats and as cartridges gain popularity among consumers, we have delivered."

4SCORE will be releasing an impressive line of full gram cartridges that will appeal to both newbies and cannabis connoisseurs alike, with eclectic strains such as: Acapulco Gold, Agent Orange, 9 Pound Hammer, Green C, Banana Runtz, Cherry Pie, Maui Wowie, Headband, and Northern Lights. These strains were carefully selected based on their terpene profiles, and ability to provide bountiful flavor with exceptional effects. Each and every strain was artfully bred with the end user's experience in mind.

"Launching new products is always an exciting and learning experience." Said 4SCORE CEO, Mark Donahue, "We strive to set ourselves apart through our quality products and customer service level. We also know that our job is not to just sell to dispensaries, but to help the dispensaries educate and sell the products to consumers."

High Life Farms and 4SCORE understand the value of going the extra mile to produce a quality cannabis cartridge, from the hardware, to the distillate, and even the electronic device it will be attached to. Many brands have attempted to bring cartridges to market that have failed both the retailers and the consumers, from leaky hardware, to low quality oils, and even unsafe materials. In a market where consumer health and wellness is of utmost importance, 4SCORE has stepped in to bridge the gap between technology and the ever-growing understanding of cannabis consumption to provide unmatched quality in collaboration with their partner farms. Through rigorous research and development, and an unwillingness to accept sub-par production quality, 4SCORE has made it their mission as a brand to provide a trustworthy product that consumers can really count on for years to come.

For more information on 4SCORE, please visit https://its4score.com/

For more information on High Life Farms, please visit https://highlifefarms.com/

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

hlf@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Life Farms