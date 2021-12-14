Ossia's Cota technology has successfully met the requirements in Peru, Chile and Columbia required to send and receive power wirelessly without any distance limitations, following on the heels of the recent approvals in Europe and Asia Pacific. Another milestone in rolling out Cota-enabled products in the Latin American region.

Ossia's™ Cota® Real Wireless Power System receives its first approvals in Latin America Ossia's Cota technology has successfully met the requirements in Peru, Chile and Columbia required to send and receive power wirelessly without any distance limitations, following on the heels of the recent approvals in Europe and Asia Pacific. Another milestone in rolling out Cota-enabled products in the Latin American region.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line of sight — today announced that it has successfully met the requirements in Peru, Chile and Columbia for delivering wireless power over air. This is the first RF-based non-line-of-sight, wireless power at-a-distance technology to be approved in Latin America.

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

These latest certifications, with more expected for additional countries in the near future, do not have distance limitations for delivery of wireless power over the air, and enable Ossia and its partners to service companies who do business within Latin America.

For commercial and consumer product developers and innovators alike, the lack of distance limitation is a significant advantage for these countries.

"Now 40+ countries have the opportunity to leverage Cota Real Wireless Power at a distance without the need for line of sight," said Doug Stovall, the CEO of Ossia. "Ossia has announced 5 new products coming to market in the last 30 days in both the consumer and IoT space. Ossia is rapidly expanding the countries where these products can be sold."

Line of sight is a key differentiating factor between Ossia's Cota and other wireless power technologies. Line of sight requires the transmitter and receiver (within a device) to be within view of each other without anything standing in the way or moving into its path.

For other technologies that require line of sight, the delivery of power must be stopped when something or someone moves into the path of transmission. This makes it almost impossible to efficiently deliver wireless power over air to a device that is on the move or has people in the room. Cota does not require line of sight, and is able to continuously track a moving device, which enables efficient power delivery while avoiding people and pets.

"Cota has been proven to effectively power small devices and IoT in consumer, commercial, and industrial environments," said Doug Stovall, the CEO of Ossia. "This latest achievement facilitates never-before-possible innovations and product feature development for our strategic partners in Latin America," said Stovall. "This is the first and another major steps in taking Cota-enabled products to market globally"

With more than 176 issued and allowed patents and 285 active patents and pending applications globally for its wireless power transfer system, Ossia is leading the industry in advancing global wireless power without line-of-sight limitations.

"Wires and batteries and charging pads can only get us so far. With IoT, 5G, and other 'connected world' advancements exploding across industries and across the globe, wireless power over air is not a luxury, it's a necessity … for the health of our planet, our workers, and our future world-improving inventions," said Stovall.

Securing certifications in Latin America is the latest milestone in a series of global certifications for wireless power over air. Global wireless power products based on Ossia's latest technologies that meet the stringent requirements in these countries will be available through Ossia's strategic partners.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Related Links

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ossia