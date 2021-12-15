Okuma America Corporation Names Gosiger the Okuma Distributor of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to name Gosiger as the 2020 Okuma Distributor of the Year.

Gosiger co-owners, Pete Haley and John Haley, accepted the 2020 Okuma Distributor of the Year Award.

Gosiger co-owners, Pete Haley and John Haley, accepted the award at Okuma's Distributor meeting in November in Naples, Fla. Gosiger is based in Dayton, Ohio, and has been an Okuma distributor partner since 1980.

"We are very honored and proud to be recognized as Okuma's Distributor of the Year," shared Gosiger co-owner Pete Haley. "We are deeply grateful to our employees and valued customers that made this recognition possible. Gosiger has been fortunate to represent and sell Okuma 'world class' machine tools for over forty years. Relationships like this are rare in our industry and greatly appreciated."

The Okuma Distributor of the Year Award was established to recognize a distributor partner for exceptional performance in the areas of selling and servicing Okuma products and services throughout a given year. More specifically, the award criteria focuses on performance across many disciplines, including sales, operations, engineering, service, aftermarket parts, finance, marketing, HR and IT. An exemplified commitment to each of these areas is important in assisting Okuma in achieving its mission of passionately pursuing a customer for life.

"We are incredibly grateful for our lasting partnership with Gosiger," said Tim Thiessen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Okuma America Corporation. "They worked diligently to service customers throughout a uniquely challenging year and their efforts did not go unnoticed. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership with Gosiger."

About Gosiger

Since 1922, Gosiger, a third-generation family-owned company has built best-in-class solutions around the industry's finest machine tools and accessories. Gosiger provides access to hundreds of qualified technicians and engineers with automation systems and controls expertise to meet the entire spectrum of manufacturing and automation needs. Gosiger is committed to ensuring the success of our customers by providing installation, training, maintenance, replacement parts, and unmatched technical support.

Gosiger maintains some of the longest-term Distributor/OEM relationships in the industry. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Gosiger services customers from 13 strategically located facilities within the United States.

For more information, visit www.gosiger.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation