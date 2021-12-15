Samsara Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "IOT" on December 15, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on December 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Samsara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,250,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI, and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Cowen, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

