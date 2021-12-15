Use STOW IT Monthly Parking this Holiday Season Near Sky Harbor Airport

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season STOW IT, a Colorado-based start-up, has partnered with airport parking facilities in Phoenix to help you save money while you travel. Most airport parking facilities offer daily parking rates that quickly add up for long-term travel, but with STOW IT, they offer a more affordable option for long-term parking in Phoenix, Arizona at the Sky Harbor International Airport.

STOW IT has partnered with airport parking operators all over the United States to help long-term travelers, second homeowners, individuals who travel for business, or any other reason you may be away from home for an extended period find and reserve a spot for their vehicle while they are away! STOW IT's monthly parking program is one of the only places where you can find the most affordable prices for airport parking with the rate at Sky Harbor airport parking being $175.50 a month for covered parking.

All the current parking facilities that STOW IT has partnered up with offer 24/7 shuttle services to and from the airport and security measures for your vehicle including security cameras and onsite staff. One of the best features that STOW IT offers is their monthly rate with no long-term commitment. You can choose your check-in and checkout dates and do not have to sign any contract for how long you will need to stay.

If you are a long-term traveler in Austin or are traveling home for the holidays, you can make your reservation online through the STOW IT website, https://www.stowit.com/PHX-Airport-long-term-parking. Simply click the "book now" button on either the covered or uncovered options and choose the dates you need. If you do not have a set date in mind for check-out, STOW IT offers a month-to-month options that renews your reservation every thirty days until you are ready to move out.

STOW IT will save you money, make your life easier, and change the way you travel, give it a try next time you travel!

Contact: info@stowit.com

View original content:

SOURCE STOW IT