ACCO's Distinct Advocacy Program "What About Kids?®" Leads to $25 million in NEW State-based Funding for Childhood Cancer Research!

BELTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Childhood Cancer Organization announced today that their leadership in 2021 led to $25,000,000 in new state appropriations, transforming childhood cancer research funding. Through Amazon's support of ACCO's What About Kids?® Advocacy initiative, ACCO has proven that states play a critical role in overcoming the national disparity between adult and childhood cancer research funding. In addition to the $5 million previously appropriated in Kentucky, ACCO secured an additional $15 million in New Jersey and $10 million in Pennsylvania. The $30 million secured by ACCO across three states for childhood cancer research is equivalent to the annual Federal funding appropriated through the historic Childhood Cancer STAR Act.

ACCO's Distinct Advocacy Program "What About Kids?®" Leads to $25M in NEW State-based Funding for Childhood Cancer.

Through What About Kids?®, ACCO's advocacy team worked with legislators to pass Bill 1348 in Pennsylvania. This bill codifies the funding into law as part of the Fiscal Code Bill, Tobacco Settlement Fund. Additionally, they worked with their champions in New Jersey to pass NJ S1431. This establishes the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund which determines how funds are utilized for childhood cancer research within the NJ Comprehensive Cancer Research Program. ACCO is proud to facilitate this $25 million for new childhood cancer research at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of NJ, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Penn State Children's Hospital, and Abramson at UPENN.

As part of ACCO's What About Kids?® program, twice-monthly training sessions have recruited more than 600 childhood cancer advocates across 48 states, who are launching additional state-specific funding initiatives through ACCO-led workgroups.

ACCO's goal is to secure state-based childhood cancer research funding in 25 states by 2030. This target is in line with the World Health Organization's Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer: to increase global survival to 60% by 2030, thereby saving an additional 1 million children's lives.

About The American Childhood Cancer Organization

The American Childhood Cancer Organization was founded in 1970 by parents of children diagnosed with cancer. They are dedicated to making childhood cancer a national health priority through shaping policy, expanding research, raising awareness, and providing educational resources and innovative comfort programs for children with cancer, survivors, and their families. Please visit www.acco.org/donate

