ACTOR, COMEDIAN, AND AUTHOR KEVIN HART RETURNS TO HOMETOWN FOR VIRTUAL EVENT WITH SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA FOR DEBUT CHILDREN'S BOOK, MARCUS MAKES A MOVIE The virtual conversation between Kevin Hart and six students from his alma mater will stream to Philadelphia schools today, Thursday, December 16.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with First Book and the School District of Philadelphia, Random House Children's Books is excited to bring beloved comedian, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and #1 New York Times bestselling author Kevin Hart back to his hometown of Philadelphia for a major virtual event with Philadelphia schools today, Thursday, December 16. The conversation, moderated by CBS Philly reporter Natasha Brown, features a Q&A with the author and six students from his alma mater, Allen M. Stearne Elementary School. During the event, Hart discusses his new children's novel, Marcus Makes a Movie, the first in a series, and shares his message to kids that through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork, they too can make their dreams a reality. More than 1,000 copies of Marcus Makes a Movie are being donated to participating schools for their classrooms and libraries, and each third, fourth, and fifth grade student at Stearne will receive their own copy of the book.

In his answers to Brown and Stearne students, Hart shares personal experiences that influenced aspects of Marcus Makes a Movie and addresses the need for stories that represent children of color, the importance of having a dream and working toward it, and his mission to inspire today's youth to achieve greatness. Says Hart: "I want to be proof that if you put your mind to something, ultimately it can pay off."

The pre-recorded event will stream to participating schools on Thursday, December 16, and will be available for teachers to watch with their classrooms at their convenience through the end of the year.

Kevin Hart is an Emmy-nominated producer who was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become a Hollywood powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office. Hart has popularized characters in the beloved Jumanji franchise and The Secret Life of Pets 2, his newest stand-up special became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020, and his memoir, I Can't Make This Up, debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list, remaining on the Top 10 Print Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. In addition to selling out theaters and arenas for his comedy tours, Hart is the founder of the Laugh Out Loud Network, which serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series both featuring Hart. Hart also launched Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 on SiriusXM, with Hart hosting alongside longtime friends and fellow comedians the Plastic Cup Boyz. In April 2019, their featured talk show Straight from the Hart became available on Pandora and is now the number one podcast across all genres.

MARCUS MAKES A MOVIE

By Kevin Hart and Geoff Rodkey; illustrated by David Cooper;

Crown Books for Young Readers | 224 pages | Ages 8–12 | On sale June 1, 2021

HC: 978-0-593-17914-7 / $16.99/$22.99 Can. | EL: 978-0-593-17916-1 / $9.99/$10.99

Audiobook narrated by Kevin Hart

Listening Library | On sale June 1, 2021

DN: 978-0-593-21243-1 / $18.00/$24.00 Can. | CD: 978-0-593-41117-9 / $30.00/$40.00

