Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center Finalizes Partnership with U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States and creator of a unique orthopaedic care platform addressing the continuum of musculoskeletal care, finalized today a new partnership agreement with Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center ("the Company") in Birmingham, AL.

With six state-of-the-art facilities in Central Alabama, led by 21 world-class orthopaedic physicians offering surgical, non-surgical, and injury prevention education, Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is a recognized leader in the field. The decision to partner with USOP will bring the Company even more opportunities to enhance patient care and continue growing the practice, supported by industry-leading practice management and performance resources.

"We are confident that the breadth and scalability of the USOP platform will allow us to optimize every facet of our business," said Lisa Warren, CEO of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. "We are eager to begin integrating the platform into each of our practice locations so we may serve more patients, with the same best-in-class quality, personal attention, and support they have come to expect from our practice over the years."

The new partnership marks USOP's sixth acquisition since the brand was founded in late 2020, bringing the number of practice locations to 22 across Mississippi and Alabama. The USOP platform partners with industry-leading practices to deliver highly specialized insight, tools, resources, training, education, and access to leading-edge technologies.

"Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is a perfect example of the kind of practice for whom we developed our platform. Their focus on quality patient care, superior outcomes and commitment to education sets them apart," explained Graham Young, Vice President of Merger & Acquisitions for USOP. "This partnership allows Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center to maintain clinical autonomy and brand identity, without sacrificing financial strength or stability. We are thrilled for them to be a valued part of our expanding regional network."

"The physicians and surgeons at Andrews will benefit greatly from the support, fellowship alignment, research opportunities and value-based care delivery and quality outcomes that USOP is able to provide," said Dr. Lyle Cain, a Managing Partner at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. "With our mutual focus on clinical research programs to improve musculoskeletal care, we look forward to partnering alongside other like-minded physicians to build something special across the Region."

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

USOP is a full-service, integrated orthopaedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care. For more information, please visit: https://us-orthopartners.com/

About Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is the leading destination for the comprehensive treatment of orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries. Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center has world-renowned physicians and surgeons, specializing in all areas of orthopaedics and sports medicine injury treatment and prevention. For more information, please visit: AndrewsSportsMedicine.com.

