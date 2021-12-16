Entrepreneur and TV Personality Marcus Lemonis Makes $1.5 Million Surprise Visit to God's Love We Deliver For The Great American Tip-off Lemonis gave a half a million dollar tip to staff members in addition to a $1 million gift to the organization

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Lemonis, the entrepreneur, philanthropist, advocate and TV personality who leads Camping World as CEO and Chairman of the Board and also hosts HGTV's The Renovator and CNBC's The Profit and Streets of Dreams, made a surprise in-person visit to God's Love We Deliver, New York City's leading non-profit provider of medically tailored meals for individuals living with severe and chronic illness.

"We are deeply moved by Marcus's support of our staff and mission," says Karen Pearl, President & CEO of God's Love We Deliver. "Every day, our staff put their heart and soul into cooking and home-delivering the delicious, individually-tailored and life-saving meals our clients and their families rely on. We're honored to have Marcus recognize the extraordinary efforts they put in day in and day out. His gift to the organization will help us continue to grow well in to 2022, continuing our commitment to never having a waiting list and addressing the food and nutrition insecurity faced by so many when they are ill."

As part of his The Great American Tip Off campaign, a nation-wide call to action to show some extra love to the hard working Americans who serve us every day, Lemonis surprised the staff with a $3,000 tip each for their service over the years. He is also generously grossing up each tip so that staff net $3,000 per person.

"God's Love We Deliver, like many organizations across the country, is an example of selflessness. These individuals wake up every day to cook a meal and deliver a meal to nourish someone who cannot nourish themselves. Ultimately, it's about our service providers who serve without expectation and it's important to acknowledge those that provide opportunities for others. These are the real heroes – the ones that need the recognition."

In addition to the $3,000 tip for each employee, Marcus donated another $1 million to the organization that will further grow their program and reach to New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness. The organization will use much of this gift for matching appeals at year-end to encourage others to donate.

The two immediate additions will be:

Address health equity by targeting our outreach to historically underrepresented and under-resourced communities

Address food and nutrition insecurity because being sick and hungry is a crisis that demands an urgent response

Marcus launched The Great American Tip Off in November and pledged $1 million from his Lemon Aid Foundation to tip servers and workers across the country. Marcus has enlisted some of his friends to join the movement to thank those in the service industry – he's made visits across the US to businesses with Amy Schumer, Jason Biggs, Kristen Bell, Rob Dydrek, among others. Last week, Marcus visited his alma mater Christopher Columbus High School in Miami where he gave the largest single tip of $3.1M, where each school employee will get $18,000, and an additional $7M that will fund important educational improvements.

ABOUT GOD'S LOVE WE DELIVER

God's Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God's Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, we home-delivered more than 2.5 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God's Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

