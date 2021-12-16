The IMEX Group & GES Announce Extended Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMEX Group has extended its partnership with GES to 2026, building on a decade-long collaboration. GES, a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and live events industry, has been the official service contractor for IMEX America since the launch of the first show in 2011. The two companies partnered to produce IMEX America 2021 last month in Las Vegas, attracting over 8,600 participants. The contract extension from 2023 to 2026 is a commitment to continued collaboration and a positive sign of recovery in the business events sector.

Mark Mulligan, director of operations at the IMEX Group, explains: "We've worked closely with GES since the inaugural IMEX America and they have joined us on our journey as we've grown and evolved the show to meet with the changing needs of the business events sector. We really value our continued collaboration, never more so than this year when we worked through a challenging climate to create a positive experience for our industry. We look forward to building on that momentum over the next few years."

"IMEX America is the first large show I've produced since February of 2020, and I couldn't be more thrilled with the final result," says Rob Noble, GES Senior Director Client Relations. "I tip my hat to our client IMEX America for their diligent operational teams working with us in unison. Together we delivered an exceptional event experience that sets the foundation for continued success. Our sincere thanks to the entire team at IMEX America for your trust and commitment to GES."

IMEX in Frankfurt 2022 will take place at Messe Frankfurt from 26 – 28 April 2022 and IMEX America will be held October 11 – 13 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company with a legacy spanning more than 90 years, is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, and deep industry knowledge. The company's award-winning services combined with accommodations, event technology, and innovative tools help you optimize your events - making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry-free. GES' passionate team of highly skilled experts works side-by-side with you to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information, visit www.ges.com.

