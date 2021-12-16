InventHelp Inventor Develops Dust Protector (FRO-830)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver in agricultural areas dirt and dust get inside my cab when air gets released from the air dryer," said an inventor from Strathmore, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an attachment to prevent dirt and dust from being blown into peoples faces and inside the cab."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending NO DUST AIR DRYER to avoid dusty conditions including dust accumulating inside semi-truck cabs as well as the dust being blown into worker's faces. This convenient, lightweight and easily-installed invention could provide cleanliness. Additionally, it would eliminate dirt and dust messes in agricultural areas.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-830, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp